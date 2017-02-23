Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in separate crashes on Lower Mainland roads

VANCOUVER — Two people died Wednesday in separate crashes in the Lower Mainland.

Vancouver Police say a 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed after colliding with an Audi that had been turning left on the city's west side.

The two people in the vehicle were not hurt and police say the investigation into the collision is continuing.

In Abbotsford, police say a 79-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a family van in that Fraser Valley city at about 7:30 p.m.

It happened mid-block on a busy street and investigators say the 52-year-old driver remained at the scene and was extremely shaken, but co-operated with officers.