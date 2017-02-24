Ten city logos designers say are better than Vancouver’s new brand

Designers from some of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown companies are speaking out against the city’s new logo.

In a Medium post, the group of designers write that Vancouver designers are “deeply disappointed in the City Council’s approval of the rollout of the new city wordmark and specifically the misguided process that was undertaken for this approval.”

The post goes on to criticize the process used to create the new logo, the decision to accept the lowest bidder and the rationale behind the redesign process to begin with. Read the entire piece here.

Dozens of designers and others have signed on to the petition, including those who work for Mountain Equipment Co-op, Native Shoes, Electronic Arts, Unbounce and Teekay Corporation, as well as design instructors from Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Emily Carr University of Art and Design.

Here are 10 city logos the designers say are better than what the City of Vancouver is proposing:

Surrey, British Columbia

"The logo provides a more friendly and inviting graphic than the previous coat-of-arms logo typical of many other cities, and strikes a balance between the exciting future of a progressive and dynamic City balanced in harmony with green spaces, parks, and open areas characterized by the City's rural landscape." - City of Surrey (Designed by Thornley Creative)

Paris, France

This logo was designed for Paris' tourism agency, Paris Tourisme. "We were aware of entering a visual territory particularly used and where the kitsch border is very close. We went for simplicity, and concentrated our efforts on a typographic design that can be seen as a Parisian skyline, the drawing of the “A” directly evoking the Eiffel Tower. The result is a minimalist typogram." - Grapheine

Melbourne, Australia

"The challenge was to reflect the different aspects of the city-from authoritative, restrained, and serious to vibrant, visionary, and passionate. We needed to show off the city of Melbourne’s cool sophistication on the world stage, capture the passion of its people, and provide the city with a unified, flexible, and future-focused image." - Landor

Covington, Kentucky

“The ‘Covington’s Alive!’ design, created by international branding firm Landor, will become an icon for Covington, synonymous with the colorful, vibrant, cool city Covington is today and will continue to be in the future." - City of Covington, Kentucky

Bologna, Italy

"The arcs of the city’s characteristic porticos gave us the idea for the three growing segments of circles that we rotated to form the rose window." - Behance

Stockholm, Sweden

"The updated brand is flexible enough to support the city’s many functions and responsibilities and is orbiting around the taylor-made typeface Stockholm Type and the clarified symbol of St:Erik — the patron of Stockholm." - Essen International

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

- Amsterdam Partners

Eindhoven, the Netherlands

- designed by Edhv

Porto, Portugal

"Porto has always been a very passionate city. It has a scale that allows for a relationship of proximity. Here we feel cozy, we feel at home. We develop a feeling a ownership with every landmark, with every street. The city is ours. And with each step we recognize its accent and its attitude." - Behance

Montreal, Quebec