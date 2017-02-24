Woman’s body discovered on grounds of David Thompson Secondary
Detectives will be attending the scene to determine if the death is suspicious.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on the grounds of David Thompson Secondary at 55th Ave. and Argyle St. in East Vancouver.
It is a professional development day and classes are not in session.
Based on the initial information collected at the scene, police say they do not believe the public is at risk.
Detectives will be attending the scene to determine if the death is suspicious.