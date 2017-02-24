Burnaby, B.C., man accused of killing his wife and mother of two young children

BURNABY, B.C. — A mother of two young children in Burnaby B.C., is dead and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 47-year-old Parveen Maan was arrested Thursday afternoon after police were called to what they believed was a domestic dispute.

When police searched the home they found the woman dead from injuries.

Police say the children were not at home at the time of the dispute.

The homicide team's Cpl. Meghan Foster says the senseless act has left a gaping home in a family and two children without their mother.