Documentary tackles the tyranny of the “bikini body” ideal

After having had three children, Taryn Brumfitt was ready to go to drastic lengths to change her body.

“I hated my body and I wanted to have surgery to fix what I thought was my broken body,” said Brumfitt, who lives in Adelaide, Australia.

She planned to have a tummy tuck and a breast augmentation, but ended up not going through with the plastic surgery. Instead, a fitness trainer friend convinced her to enter a body viewing competition. Brumfitt worked out for hours and followed a strict diet. But when she got up on stage with her “bikini body,” she felt empty.

“I realized it was my mindset that needed to change — not my body,” she said.

Brumfitt produced a before and after photo: the before photo shows her up on stage in her bikini. The after photo shows Brumfitt seated nude on a chair, her body noticeably more ample. Brumfitt’s confident, relaxed smile in the second photo says it all.

“I thought by putting that out to the world I would get a response, and I did. I received over 7,000 emails from women from all around the world.”

Brumfitt has now made a documentary film called Embrace, in which she travels around the world interviewing women about body image and the pressures they feel to conform to the ideal of female beauty relentlessly pushed by the media.

“There’s a real lack of representation and diversity,” she said.