Trump Hotel critic asks Vancouverites to ‘speak out and reject’ a hateful name

An outspoken critic of the Trump Hotel Vancouver is asking that residents “speak out and reject everything the Trump name stands for” as a visit from the sons of Donald Trump for the hotel’s official grand opening approaches.

Brent Toderian was Vancouver’s chief planner from 2006 to 2012, and he’s been speaking out against the Trump name being on the building ever since the developer, Holborn Group, announced the hotel portion of the luxury condo development would be operated by the Trump Organization after a previous deal with Ritz Carlton fell through in the wake of the financial crisis.

Toderian’s criticism became widely publicized after Trump proposed to ban all Muslims from the United States during the presidential campaign. It’s even more important now to speak out, Toderian said.

“Now his actual decisions are far more damaging than his original rhetoric,” Toderian said.

“And so it’s going to take continual speaking out I believe and continual rejection of the brand.”

Vancouver’s mayor has publicly asked the developer to remove the Trump name from the tower and Vision Coun. Kerry Jang has also strongly criticized the decision. But opposition NPA Coun. George Affleck said it’s not up to government to “intrude” in the decisions of a private business.

Affleck would prefer elected leaders to take a stance similar to that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau hasn’t condemned Trump’s attempts to curtail immigration based on religion or put in place a massive deportation effort, but has instead emphasized Canada’s approach to welcome immigrants and refugees.

Affleck said city councillors should be more focussed on making sure everyone is safe when the Trump sons — Eric and Donald Jr. — visit: both the protesters who plan to demonstrate outside of the hotel, and the people who will be attending grand opening events in the morning and evening at the hotel.

“We have free choice and the rights that we all enjoy and we have to be open to all of that,” Affleck said. “Everybody understands that this is a challenging time.”