Vancouver graphic designers sound off on controversial city logo

Vancouver city council approved a new logo for the city this week in what has proven to be a controversial decision, drawing mockery from residents and criticism from professional designers.

The wordmark, designed by local firm Hangar 18, is a missed opportunity for the a city that wants to be seen as a design savvy city, said one graphic designer.

“It’s especially sad when Vancouver is trying to bill itself as a place where tech is going to be in the lead. Design and tech go hand in hand,” said freelance designer Brock Ellis.

“It just seems a little bit of a travesty.”

Hangar 18 did not respond to Metro’s request for an interview.

People poked fun of the wordmark’s simplistic design on social media, saying they couldn’t believe it cost taxpayers $8,000 to create it.

But Ellis, who has worked in the industry for almost 20 years, says that figure is actually very low in comparison to other design contracts.

In fact, Melbourne, Australia, paid $194,000 for their logo – a project that has become the gold standard for city branding in the design world, he said.

But Hangar 18 is not to blame for the backlash the city is getting about the logo, he emphasized. He believes the city could have done more consultation, with both design professionals and the public, before giving the design a thumbs-up.

“Instead, they do it internally, but then there’s no public consultation or professional consultation to say, are we on the right path here.”

One neighbourhood activist chimed in on social media, criticizing city council for choosing a logo that represented “increasing homogeneity” in the city.

“City logos are more than an image on a letterhead. It's a symbol, an identity, an expression that tells a story of its people,” said Melody Ma in a tweet.

But a local art director said the “simple and straightforward” logo may actually make sense, given the city’s goal of making it easily recognizable for people whose first language is not English, as stated in a staff report.

“I think in some ways it allows a logo to be more openly adopted by a diverse population. It’s not trying to narrowly tell a story,” said Steven Cox, creative director at the branding firm, Cause+Affect.

Working with complex organizations like a city government can sometimes yield a design that follows the path of least resistance, he suggested.

“I would say that trying to find something that is unique and daring within that kind of organizational structure is very challenging.”

Besides, one logo can’t satisfy everyone’s version of what the city means to them, he added.

“It’s sparking a conversation about what is the brand of Vancouver and how does an identity represent that. That’s a good conversation to have,” said Cox.