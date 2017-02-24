Vancouver police warn of stronger new fentanyl types on the streets

It's not just fentanyl any more.

Vancouver Police Department is warning of a plethora of new mixes and variants of fentanyl popping up on city's streets. And it knows because it's bought them from dealers as they focus all drug enforcement efforts on the deadly opioid.

"We act as an early warning system," Staff Sgt. Bill Spearn of the Vancouver Police Department's organized crime unit told the city's police board Thursday, "and we identify what drugs are being seized" to health authorities and the Coroner.

Among those, he explained, are the elephant tranquilizer carfentanyl — "the VPD has seized it and bought it from people," he said — and the most common blend, fentanyl and caffeine marketed as other illicit drugs.

But new to the streets are two highly potent synthetic variants, furanylfentanyl and one known only as "U47700," he warned.

"I've been working on drug enforcement for 20 years and I've never seen anything like it," Spearn told the monthly board meeting.

Although the police were initially slower than other agencies to equip sworn officers with the overdose antidote Narcan, after more than a year of Downtown Eastside volunteers saving hundreds of lives, VPD officers finally joined the effort with their first Narcan rescue on Dec. 28 outside Rogers Arena, Spearn revealed. It's not just people with more entrenched addictions, he said, but all types of recreational drugs except marijuana.

Meanwhile, VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer said that his drug unit has become so fentanyl-focused that "other types of drug enforcement have fallen by the wayside," he noted. "… Our enforcement strategy for the most part does not target the drug users. This is a complex issue the VPD can't arrest its way out of.

"We want a long-term health plan that does more than simply revive people when they overdose."

But Palmer said one issue has been a difficulty successfully bringing fentanyl dealers to court, which he attributed to "capacity issues with the Crown."