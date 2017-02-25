Police say man dead after campervan goes up in flames in Surrey, B.C.
SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say a man is dead after a campervan caught fire in Surrey, B.C.
Police say fire crews were already at the scene when officers arrived Saturday.
Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a man was found inside.
Mounties say it appears the 55-year-old was sleeping in the camperized van when it caught fire.
Fire investigators say the incident was not suspicious, but rather the blaze was ignited by an accidental short in the vehicle's electrical system.
Police say they are trying to get a hold of the man's next of kin, and the case has been handed over to the coroner.
