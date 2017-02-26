Organ donation program rolled out at all B.C. driver-licensing locations

People visiting ICBC licensing locations will now be asked whether or not they wish to become registered organ donors.

A new program, which launches Monday at all 16 ICBC driver-licensing locations, hopes to increase the number of donors in the province, where currently only 21 per cent of people are registered.

“More than 600 people are desperately waiting for organ donation in B.C.,” said Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo, in a press release Sunday.

A pilot partnership between ICBC and BC Transplant debuted last year at four licensing locations – North Vancouver, Abbotsford, Kelowna and Vancouver Royal Centre. It resulted in more than 15,000 people registering to become organ donors.

At those locations, staff provided information about organ donation and encouraged customers to register.