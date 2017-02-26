Surrey man dies in camper van fire

A 55-year-old Surrey man died Saturday morning when the camperized van he was sleeping in caught fire.

RCMP were called to a burning vehicle in the 10500 block of Scott Road around 7 a.m. Firefighters put out the blaze and discovered a man’s body inside, according to a press release from Surrey RCMP.



Investigators believe the fire started because of a short in the electrical system, which had been modified.

