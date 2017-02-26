News / Vancouver

Surrey man dies in camper van fire

Investigators believe a short in the electrical system started the fire.

Investigators believe a short in the electrical system started the fire.

Metro File

Investigators believe a short in the electrical system started the fire.

A 55-year-old Surrey man died Saturday morning when the camperized van he was sleeping in caught fire.

RCMP were called to a burning vehicle in the 10500 block of Scott Road around 7 a.m. Firefighters put out the blaze and discovered a man’s body inside, according to a press release from Surrey RCMP.

Investigators believe the fire started because of a short in the electrical system, which had been modified.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating and police are attempting to contact the man’s next of kin.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...