Turkish citizens arrested in B.C. for illegally crossing Canada-U.S. border

Two Turkish citizens were turned over to Canadian Immigration officials after police caught them crossing the Canada-U.S. border illegally Saturday morning, according to Surrey RCMP.

The man and woman only had personal belongings with them, RCMP said in a written release. Officers found them near 170th Street and 0 Ave, Surrey, B.C.

“The two were detained under the Immigration Act and were cooperative with Police,” said Surrey RCMP.

It is not clear whether the two people arrested plan to make a refugee claim.

Metro interviewed three refugees who made it across the border successfully in February. They say they fled the U.S. because of Trump’s immigration policy.

The Canadian Border Services Agency confirmed the number of refugee claims has gone up in the past two years.

In 2015, 174 people claimed refugee status in the Pacific Region. Last year, that number rose to 220.