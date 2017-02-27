British Columbia appoints new head of treaty commission

VICTORIA — A lawyer who is known for her work with the Musqueam First Nation has been appointed chief commissioner of the B.C. Treaty Commission.

The chief commissioner's position had been open for more than a year before Celeste Haldane was appointed by the provincial cabinet on Feb. 22.

Haldane has been appointed to the post for a three-year term.

The government says she has an extensive professional background in economic development, governance and policy development.

The commission was established to facilitate treaty negotiations between the federal and provincial governments and First Nations in B.C.

It is an independent body made up of five commissioners appointed by the federal government, the provincial government, and the First Nations Summit.

Last June, the provincial government announced plans to kick-start land-claim treaty talks with a series of reforms to speed up negotiations and produce more deals.

John Rustad, aboriginal relations and reconciliation minister, said at the time that an agreement between B.C., the federal government and the First Nations Summit, which represents most B.C. First Nations, sets the groundwork for smoother methods to negotiate more treaties in less time.

Rustad said new approaches to reach more deals quicker were needed to reinvigorate modern-day treaty talks in B.C. that had yielded only seven final agreements in 23 years.