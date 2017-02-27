'Alt-facts'? Trump firm says tower 'first property to open' in Vancouver in 6 years

President Donald Trump's sons may have taken over the reins of his international company following his U.S. election win amidst ongoing concerns about potentional conflicts of interest.

But that didn't stop Trump Organization, which the President still owns but doesn't manage, from apparently inheriting its namesake's appreciation for what have become known as "alternative facts."

On Monday, a day before Trump International Hotel and Tower official opens in Vancouver with the President's sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump attending, the company issued an outright falsehood on Twitter.

"Tomorrow marks the official grand opening of @TrumpVancouver," the 6:25 a.m. tweet stated. "The 69-story tower will be the first property to open in the city in over 6 yrs."

The inaccuracy of that claim will be obvious to any Vancouverite who has watched construction sites and cranes spring up in almost every corner of the city in recent years, many projects quickly reaching completion and opening to residents amidst a real estate boom.

The phrase "alternative facts" was coined by Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway in a television interview, when confronted on lies told by her and the White House about the size of the President's inauguration crowd.



The Georgia Street tower is set to open Tuesday, and already two seperate protests have been announced to oppose the U.S. President and hotelier.

Trump tower in Vancouver, which was developed by Holborn Group, has drawn criticism from Vancouver politicians, one of whom called it a “beacon of intolerance” recently because of its namesake’s moves to ban visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., remarks labeling Mexicans “rapists,” opposition to transgender-inclusive bathrooms, accusations of sexual assault and sexual harassment, official investigations into links between the Trump campaign and Russian government spies, and degrading comments to women, among other complaints.



In January, the tower's Google reviews page was showered with mocking, sarcastic user-submitted reviews — most of them mocking the Trump brand using the President-Elect’s own insults and idioms.

“Unpresidented care for guests,” quipped one commenter, referencing Trump’s Dec. 17 tweet in which he misspelled “unprecedented." Another reviewer labeled his family brand “a flaming pile of garbage,” and another complained sarcastically that the hotel only accepted Russian currency.

