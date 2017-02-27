Fact-checking Trump firm's tower 'first property to open' tweet
Trump Org. claims its Vancouver tower's the 'first property' opened here in six years. Here's just a few of the 20+ floor high-rises that actually did.
In the predawn hours the morning before Trump International Hotel and Tower's grand opening, the U.S. President's company claimed its tower is the first in Vancouver since at least 2011.
"The 69-story tower will be the first property to open in the city in over 6 yrs," the Trump Organization — now ostensibly controlled by his sons, who are in town for Tuesday's events — tweeted at 6:25 a.m. (The firm's namesake is known for his predawn outbursts on Twitter, but the New York-based organization is three hours ahead of Vancouver).
If one role of an independent media in this era of so-called "alternative facts" — what once were known as lies and hard spin — is to scrutinize claims made by the powerful and verify what's real and what's not, Metro is happy to oblige, no matter how small the claim.
Here, then, is just a small sampling of the towers and 20-floor or more high-rises built in the last six years in this city, which has seen an unprecedented housing and construction boom since 2011 — thanks to the website Emporis. It's by no means a complete list.
Standing a towering 69 floors tall, Trump Organization's Vancouver pinnacle is indeed the tallest skyscraper built in the city, however — surprassing the 2008-built Living Shangri-La's 62 storeys.
2016
- Telus Gardens Residences (46 floors)
- Marine Gateway Residential Tower (46 floors)
2015
- MNP Tower (36 floors)
- MC2 South Tower (31 floors)
- 745 Thurlow Street (23 floors)
2014
- Salt (33 floors)
- Maddox (32 floors)
- Opsal (24 floors)
2013
- The Mark (47 floors)
- The Rolston (23 floors)
- 2300 Kingsway (23 floors)
2012
- Hotel Georgia Private Residences (48 floors)
- Three Harbour Green (33 floors)
- Cosmo (23 floors)
2011
- Capitol Residences (43 floors)
- Patina (42 floors)
- Jameson House (38 floors).
—Source: Emporis
