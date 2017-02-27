News / Vancouver

Logogate 2017: How would you express Vancouver's identity?

After critics panned the City of Vancouver's new logo last week, some took a stab at making their own Vancouver "brand identity"

Twitter user @gregeh created this 1980s-inspired logo that reminds us about the time Vancouver hosted the Olympics

Twitter, @gregeh

Last week Vancouver city council approved a new logo. It was the first change to the city’s brand in 10 years.

It did not go well.

The City of Vancouver's new logo

Some questioned the $8,000 that had been spent on the rather simple design, while others pointed out that’s rather on the low end for a logo redesign. Many in the city’s design community signed on to an open letter that criticized the logo selection process that appeared to be an “administrative exercise” rather than a chance to “tell distinctive stories of who their citizens are or want to be." 

Others took to Photoshop, Gimp and even MS Paint to express their own visions of a new City of Vancouver brand. Here are some of the best...er...worst efforts. 

