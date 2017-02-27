Logogate 2017: How would you express Vancouver's identity?
After critics panned the City of Vancouver's new logo last week, some took a stab at making their own Vancouver "brand identity"
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Last week Vancouver city council approved a new logo. It was the first change to the city’s brand in 10 years.
It did not go well.
Some questioned the $8,000 that had been spent on the rather simple design, while others pointed out that’s rather on the low end for a logo redesign. Many in the city’s design community signed on to an open letter that criticized the logo selection process that appeared to be an “administrative exercise” rather than a chance to “tell distinctive stories of who their citizens are or want to be."
Others took to Photoshop, Gimp and even MS Paint to express their own visions of a new City of Vancouver brand. Here are some of the best...er...worst efforts.
Most Popular
-
Two men charged with trafficking after fentanyl, cocaine found in Dartmouth search
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
Hollywood's wildest twist: Oscars end in utter chaos after envelope mix-up