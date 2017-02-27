Multiple protests expected at Trump tower grand opening in Vancouver
Two groups oppose grand opening of the skyscraper bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as Consulate warns its citizens to stay away.
It's probably no surprise to anyone that a landmark named after President Donald Trump is sure to attract protest. In fact, at time of publication there were already two demonstrations planned throughout Tuesday.
Here's what's happening the same day as the Trump International Hotel and Tower's grand opening on Tuesday— and what advice the U.S. Consulate in the city has advised Americans in Vancouver to do.
Trump Welcome Party
Organized by Occupy Vancouver, the main event starts at 10 a.m., billed as "a hearty westcoast (sic) welcome to the spawn of 'the Donald' on the official opening of their misogynist, racist, fascist, 1% hotel." (1161 West Georgia St.)
Speakers and Djs
The welcome party continues with speeches and performances kicking off at 3 p.m in front of the hotel.
Musical performers include Viridian Music, Kieran Strange, Headks, DJ Angle, Nancy Dru and Bri Den, as well as spoken word performances.
Remember Diego Saul Reyna, the Mexican construction worker who planted his country's flag atop Trump tower in protest against the then-Presidential hopeful's comments against Mexicans? He'll be speaking too.
Resist 4 Peace March
A protest march at 4 p.m. is being planned separately and won't converge upon the Trump International Hotel and Tower at all — but will instead walk from Jack Poole Plaza to the U.S. Consulate (1075 West Pender St.) and back.
Organized billed it as "intended to be peaceful," but the U.S. Consulate itself issued a warning to its citizens about the events: "Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstrations."