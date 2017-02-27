'These are not disposable people': B.C. top doc on overdose victims

It's said the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

When it comes to today's deadly opioid epidemic — which last year killed 922 in B.C., and more than 33,000 in the U.S. — Dr. Perry Kendall said the road to that hell was actually paved by well-intentioned fellow physicians two decades ago.

And the British Columbia provincial health officer is increasingly fed up with an attitude he still sees in letters to the editor: "You chose to make these bad decisions, suck it up."

On the contrary, he explained in a keynote address at a Canadian Mental Health Association B.C. conference on Thursday, today's overdose crisis has "complex" roots in the 1990s.

"We had seen in the 1990s a huge increase in the prescription of opioids (such as) Oxycontin," he said, adding that drug-makers developed less addictive versions of those painkillers, but it came at a cost. "With the best of intentions, we cut back on prescribing opioids — but we somehow left a gap that replaced them with substances hundreds of times stronger.

"We saw people who had become dependent on prescription opioids moving to illegal opioids."

The statistics from the Coroner suggest that, although the majority of urban overdose deaths are from chronic users of illicit drugs, that's only part of the picture, and not the case in rural areas — fully one-in-four people dying in the B.C. Interior, he said, "are not people who are regular drug users, they're young people who are experimenting" with recreational drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine or ecstasy.

"Many of these people who are dying are younger people —15 year olds and 17 year olds, or 30 year olds who maybe once a month take drugs for an experience," he said. Additionally, there are many cases from people injured in industrial accidents, Kendall noted, and became addicted to high-dose opioids in hospital.

A significant disproportion of those dying are First Nations, he added.

In one incident, Kendall said, a wedding saw multiple overdoses "who thought they had bought crack cocaine so they could stay up and have a good time," he recounted (although Kendall initially said 43 had overdosed, that was a regional total, and the five-overdose wedding was in fact in Kelowna). "That crack cocaine had been contaminated with fentanyl, probably not intentionally.

"If you're in a back kitchen somewhere mixing something up, one white powder looks like another white powder and you just want to get something out there."

And while that might not be most people's idea of a typical after-wedding activity, the "suck it up" attitude Kendall's heard in some quarters simply "doesn't help someone with substance use and mental health to come forward" if they no there will be little sympathy for their struggle.