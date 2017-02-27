Vancouver business aims to help 'sandwich generation' care for aging grandparents

Finding care for an elderly parent who needs help vacuuming or a grandparent who needs someone to do the laundry is a task an increasing number of people are facing and entrepreneur Rhonda Doram knows the challenge all too well.

About a quarter of Canadians will reach retirement age by 2036, according to Statistics Canada, and many seniors will require care. The aging population’s demand for care is already stretching healthcare services in B.C., with 289 out of 292 care homes providing less than four hours of direct care per day, according to the province’s Seniors Advocate website.

So it is no surprise that Doram’s senior-services business, HoneyDo, has doubled its clients in recent years.

“It is possible for seniors to be safe and successful at home for longer than we think it is. There are options for them,” the Delta resident told Metro.

“They can be independent and have peace of mind and freedom and be able to make their own choices.”

Doram’s business, HoneyDo, provides non-medical care for people at home, including cooking, companionship, and everything in between.

It’s work that would otherwise fall to adult children, who have their own young ones to take care of and often find themselves squeezed for time. Scholars call them the ‘sandwich generation.’

She says about 80 per cent of the people who contact her are adult children looking for care for their aging parents.

“They don’t even realize how much pressure is on them until they get some relief from it,” she said.

“It takes burden off the family, it takes burden off the seniors, it takes burden off the healthcare system.”

Many of her clients want to age at home, while others are on waiting lists for a care home and need help with daily tasks in the meantime.

Doram, who got the idea for HoneyDo when she started helping her own grandma with daily tasks, says businesses like hers serve as a bridge between independence and full-time care.

“To see people improve at home and remain involved in their community and their activities and have their dignity – its pretty inspiring stuff.”