Greater Vancouver homeless population increases to 4,000 people

Five people become homeless in Metro Vancouver every week. There are over 70 homeless camps throughout the region. And the total number of unsheltered homeless people in the region has now reached 4,000 - the size of a small town.

Those are some of the statistics included in Metro Vancouver's latest report on homelessness, a situation local mayors are calling a state of emergency.

With the numbers of homeless people increasing more than 20 per cent each year since 2011, Metro Vancouver municipalities are calling for immediate action from the provincial and federal governments.