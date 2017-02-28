More 'alternative facts' as Trumps officially open Vancouver tower

“In 2010, Vancouver hosted the Olympic Games, of course the highlight being that Canada won the gold in hockey,” Eric Danzinger, CEO of the Trump Organization, said today during the official opening at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

“Which is probably why the world’s largest hockey stick is here in Vancouver.”

Wrong. The biggest hockey stick in the world graces the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan, B.C.

“Trump International Hotel and Tower is the first hotel to open in Vancouver in the last six years,” reads a press release handed out at the opening.

Wrong. In 2014, both the Sqwachays Lodge (31 West Pender St.) and the Hotel Blu Vancouver (177 Robson St.) opened.

“The property is the first to open in the city in over six years,” reads a second release in the press kit, a claim also tweeted early Monday morning.

Wrong. More than 50 high-rise properties alone have opened in Vancouver during the past six years during a construction and real estate boom.

The tower "is one of the tallest in the city at 69 storeys high." According to marketing material for the building’s condos, the tower is 63 storeys, although BC Assessment lists the tower as being just 61 storeys in one listing, and 63 in another.

As protesters gathered outside the hotel Tuesday morning to protest the hotel's name, inside the sons of President Donald Trump and the Vancouver developer behind the project were singing each other’s praises.

Joo Kim Tiah, the president of Holborn Group and the son of a Malaysian real estate tycoon, thanked God, his parents, President Trump, and the Trump family.

“Thank you for entrusting me with the Trump coveted brand,” Kim Tiah said.

“I’d like to thank the City of Vancouver for giving me this opportunity and approving the building,” he added.

Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, also spoke of a connection between themselves and Kim Tiah that went beyond business.