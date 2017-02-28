B.C. mines minister says industry more competitive, transparent after disaster

VICTORIA — British Columbia's mines minister says the Mount Polley tailings pond collapse almost three years ago shook the world's mining industry.

Bill Bennett, who is not seeking re-election this spring, told a meeting of industry representatives that the August 2014 disaster set back mining in Canada.

He says three major investigation and inspection reports later, B.C. has implemented regulatory, enforcement and compliance changes to ensure such an event never happens again.

An independent report ordered by the government concluded the breach was caused by an inadequately designed dam, causing 24 million cubic metres of silt and water to stream into nearby lakes and rivers.