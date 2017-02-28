John Furlong UBC speech bears shadow of controversy

Former Vancouver Olympics CEO John Furlong — who has been dogged by unproven allegations over his time in Burns Lake in the 1970s — expressed his gratitude to the University of British Columbia for re-inviting him after cancelling his speech. "I want to thank UBC for inviting me back," he told hundreds at a UBC Athletics fundraiser. "…I feel like I've been attending this breakfast for three months already and finally we get to eat." Furlong, who received a 30-second standing ovation from the crowd of more than 1,000 as he took the stage, has not made many public appearances since allegations were raised in a Georgia Straight article which revealed he omitted his time in northern B.C. teaching mostly Indigenous students, some of whom made allegations of physical abuse.

"You sometimes think … you're indestructible," Furlong told the crowd, "and then life happens to you and you get run over a few times and suddenly you feel vulnerable. And you have to grovel your way back."



However, the shadows of the controversy followed him to the Vancouver Convention Centre venue. Thirteen silent protesters stood at its front doors holding signs expressing support for "survivors" of abuse.



The demonstrators would not speak to Metro, however, only stating they were showing "solidarity" with his Burns Lake accusers — and did not want to speak for them.



Furlong acknowledged the controversy on campus, for which Ono apologized and again reiterated on Tuesday morning.



"It is because of him that this city and this nation celebrated the Vancouver Olympics," Ono said. "John's contributions to this city and in particular its sporting landscape were most famously made with the 2010 Winter Olympics.



"…John thank you for graciously bearing with us over the last few months."



Furlong himself nodded to the campus controversy, quoting former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger: "University politics makes me long for the simplicity of the Middle East."

