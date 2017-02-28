Protesters speak: Trump Tower opens in Vancouver

Trump Tower is officially opening today in Vancouver and dozens of protesters were ready to welcome President Donald Trump's two eldest sons who are attending the grand opening.

The hotel, bearing the U.S. President's controversial name, has been the centre of criticism from many well known Vancouverites, including the mayor, city councillors, urban planners, and activists.

More Trump stories:

Metro's Wanyee Li was at the tower this morning to talk with protesters.

One protester, who identified themselves as Angel, said the plan was to occupy the area in front of Trump Tower in order to draw attention to local issues.

Some activists showed up to protest a particular Trump policy.

Others said there were too many issues to choose from.

Some Abbotsford students even skipped school to attend the demonstration and their school principal gave them permission, they said.