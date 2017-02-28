Trump supporters crash protests at Vancouver's Trump tower

Canadian supporters of President Donald Trump shouted “build a wall” and confronted anti-Trump protesters during a day-long rally in front of a new Vancouver hotel that bears Trump’s name.

Sgt. Robert Gough with the Vancouver Police Department said police had intervened three times during the day when it “spilled over into a couple of real face-to-face matches.”

Metro spoke to a group of around 10 Trump supporters who had gathered near a rally at Jack Poole Plaza at 4 p.m. The young men wore red “Make America Great Again” hats — some the genuine item, others knock offs they had commissioned from a Vancouver manufacturer. The supporters refused to give their names, although one jokingly asked to be identified as Pepe, the green frog that has become a symbol of the “alt-right.” The men said they were University of British Columbia students.

Related:

“If you want to protest, protest the problems that we have in Vancouver,” said a Trump supporter who gave his first name as Angelo and was wearing a Conservative Party button. He described himself as a "Conservative Liberatarian."

“Vancouver has become a laundromat for foreign money through the real estate market but Trump tower’s just another building,” said another. “So if people want to protest that they should be protesting what it’s become politically, in terms of the laundromat. Not a building with a logo on it.”

The group of young white men assured Metro that female Canadian Trump supporters do exist, “but they’re not here.”

By 5 p.m. the red hatted-group was at the 1151 West Georgia St. entrance in front of the Trump tower, locked closely with the anti-Trump protesters who had been at the site since 9 a.m. The protest coincides with the grand opening of the hotel, which the two sons of President Trump attended. At one point a police officer warned the two groups, “don’t get confrontational.”

Earlier in the day, Gough said he had warned Christopher Wilson, a reporter with the far right Canadian news site Rebel Media, after Wilson had confronted and provoked protesters. Wilson left the protest voluntarily, according to Gough.