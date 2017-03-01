Health minister 'willing to consider' prescription heroin—where appropriate in B.C.

Terry Lake, British Columbia's health minister, clarified his reasons for not immediately authorizing prescription heroin to opioid users for whom other treatments have failed, despite thousands dying of overdoses in the past year in B.C.

But he has not ruled out the possibility that some high-risk neighbourhoods — potentially the Downtown Eastside, Victoria or Surrey, he hinted — could see such a program rolled out beyond the current 130 allowed to receive government-issued opioids such as hydromorphone (also known as Dilaudid) or diacetylmorphine, the medical name for heroin.

That pilot experiment, at Crosstown Clinic, involved patients for whom "first-line treatments" using opioid replacements such as methadone and suboxone, haven't worked. But after the SALOME, and then NAOMI, trials wrapped up with high success, ongoing prescriptions were only permitted for the original cohort — and only after the former Conservative government lost a court battle to shutter the program in 2013.

"We need to take it one step at a time, and be informed by the evidence," Lake said. "If there are opportunity to expand some avenues that are appropriate, those aren't necessarily appropriate all over the province.

"For the Downtown Eastside … an expansion of of either diacetylmorphine or hydromorphone may be appropriate … but it's probably not something that is easily done in other areas of the province. There may be some areas, Victoria or Surrey, I don't know …"

The minister made the remarks while attending a funding announcement of an on-demand, peer-based treatment program at the Downtown Eastside Connections facility, where some of the peer-support workers gave testimony about the transformative power of the model.

One of them — a former injection drug user, Rob Gordon, who now counsels currently addicted patients — wore a hoodie bearing the words "without judgment" on its back, and Lake applauded the approach.

"For too long, we have been standing in judgment of people who are challenged with addictions," Lake told reporters. "People think that it's a moral choice, that it's just a matter of willpower. That's not the case.

"It's a complex chronic medical condition that's relapsing in many cases. We know that we need to approach this type of complex issue in a different way — it's not like fixing a broken leg."

Lake, a veterinarian who is not running for reelection in May's provincial election, has seen fentanyl overdoses explode in his final two years in office — and under his watch the province declared a public health emergency last spring and later opened what health authorities called "overdose prevention sites" in several cities.

The minister recounted his words of opposition to the former Conservative federal government's attempts to halt to prescription heroin being provided to former Crosstown pilot alumni.



"This (is) medicine in the same way that insulin is medicine," he said. "We can't be ideological about our approach to health care. I'm certainly willing, and our government is willing, to consider options."

But Lake said that his government is committed to "evidence-based treatment" that's "culturally appropriate" and safe.

Asked about prescription heroin as such a possibility — the provincial health officer recently told Metro the evidence was conclusive it worked — Lake deferred to a high-level B.C. expert group to recommend such a move as government-issued opioids, while admitting he won't "shy away from the fact that it is controversial," he said in response to a Metro question. "We rely on experts like the B.C. Centre for Substance Use to guide policy.