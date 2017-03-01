bc211 readies to roll out province-wide services online

The call centre that connects community and non-profit agencies across the Lower Mainland is preparing to roll out its services province-wide on April 5 — starting online, including a live-chat feature.

On Thursday morning, bc211 is one of the organization's benefiting from the United Way of the Lower Mainland's annual fundraising Walk for Possibility.

The United Way-created phone-and-text service — housing a staff of 45 in its bustling Vancouver call centre — is also hoping to bolster its budget in hopes to make a province-wide 2-1-1 phone number a reality down the road.

"It's a huge amount of work to get ready for that," explained executive director Nathan Wright in a phone interview, "but (online service) is a necessary first step for expansion to have all the resources across the province.

"Once that's done, the easy step is to add phone and text. Our staff already know the geography and resources available across the province. It's just a matter of having enough stable funding in place."

Despite several "approaches" to the provincial government for funding, bc211's current primary funder is the United Way of the Lower Mainland (UWLM). The province-wide online roll-out is the result of the agency's counterparts across B.C. raising their own funds.

"This past year, every United Way in B.C. has come together to contribute to the online expansion of 2-1-1," explained UWLM's CEO Michael McKnight in a phone interview, "with the hope wither we can raise more money or the province may come to the table to help us expand the call centre.

"We know that vulnerable people have multiple barriers often — somebody may be dealing with issues of poverty or food security, but they'll have other issues that contribute to the success of their family as well … So providing a central source of information people can call and find the right service at the right time means an increased likelihood of success."

The three most common bc211 calls are on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction, and domestic abuse. Its call-takers connected 330,000 British Columbians with services last year. Other services include nearly 9,000 agencies dealing with everything from arts and recreation to newcomer settlement and employment.

The problem bc211’s predecessor, Community Information Service, was created to address in 1953 hasn’t changed. But technology has, and the renamed agency’s adapted with it. Its “Red Book” directory went online 25 years ago, and its newest service — allowing younger generations to text 2-1-1 — is “really taking off,” Wright said.

"What existed online as the 'Red Book' will be completely transformed into a brand new website that's very user-friendly and mobile-friendly," he said, "and to really open up access to as many people as possible."

And although bc211 is taking part in Thursday's fundraising walk, it will take a lot more to fully fund its highly trained staff, many of whom are certified victim service workers.

"A walk is not enough to do that," Wright said, with a chuckle. "It would be nice if the government would kick in. Gordon Campbell made an announcement years ago that the province was going to fund it — but that was later rescinded."

"But we are co-sponsoring the walk to help raise awareness of the service we provide, and the connecting force that we are among the social service agencies. We're trying to model that connectivity — how we can be that bridge."