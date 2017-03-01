British Columbia ironworkers union endorses Clark's Liberals

VICTORIA — A British Columbia construction union has thrown its support behind Premier Christy Clark in the coming election campaign, saying her government's jobs plan provides work for its members.

Doug Parton, an Ironworkers' International business manager, says the NDP's opposition to major projects that include the Site C dam, George Massey bridge and proposed liquefied natural gas projects hurts employment opportunities for the union's more than 1,800 members in B.C.

At an event attended by Clark, Parton said the union never officially endorsed the Liberals in the past and the support does not mean individual members will vote for the party.

NDP Leader John Horgan says the union's endorsement does not represent the mood of B.C.'s labour movement, which traditionally supports the New Democrats.

Horgan says he supports LNG developments with conditions, and there's not enough evidence that Site C or George Massey project should be built.