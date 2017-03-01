Hootsuite CEO invites reporter to reach him at 1-800-EAT-DICK

It appears Vancouver’s tech sweetheart Hootsuite has become the centre of a social media gaffe when its founder and CEO responded to an interview request by asking the reporter to call 1-800-EAT-DICK.

In a Tuesday tweet that is now deleted – but Buzzfeed News captured the conversation here – Hootsuite founder Ryan Holmes took offense to a Bloomburg story that claimed Hootsuite was overvalued at $1 billion.

When the reporter offered to talk, Holmes tweeted “tried you and can’t get through. Try me…1 (800) 328-3425.

Take a look at a phone numberpad – the last seven digits spell out ‘EAT DICK.’

The reporter appeared to take the joke in stride, responding, “you got a sense of humour my man.”

Holmes later tweeted an apology.

Metro called the number and confirmed it was a sex hotline.

Metro reached out to Hootsuite for comment but has not heard back.

Hootsuite was founded in 2008 and now offers its social media management services to over 15 million users, according to an October 2016 press release.

On that same webpage, the header states, “when we’re not spreading the news, we’re making it.”