Man's body found after canoe overturns in lake in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — RCMP say they have pulled a man's body from Westwood Lake in Nanaimo, B.C.

A man was spotted late Monday afternoon tumbling into the water from a canoe and an off-duty Mountie heard him shouting for help.

Const. Gary O'Brien has previously said the officer tried to swim out to the man, but was unable to reach him before losing sight of him in the frigid water.

Rescuers were not able to find the unnamed victim and RCMP have said they are treating the case as a presumed drowning.

O'Brien says in a statement that the dive team found a man's body in the lake on Wednesday afternoon.