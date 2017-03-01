New passenger ferry service between Victoria and Vancouver plans to open next spring

A company behind a Victoria-to-Vancouver passenger ferry says the plan is to launch the service in the Spring of 2018, and has bought a boat for the route.

Seattle-based company Clipper will receive a 52-metre high speed catamaran that has the capacity to transport 579 passengers. The boat is currently in use in the North Sea between the German archipelago of Heligoland and the mainland.

The crossing will likely take around three hours, said David Gudgel, Clipper's chief operating officer. While BC Ferry's route between Tswassen and Swartz Bay takes an hour and a half, the Clipper route would travel between Victoria's Inner Harbour and the Vancouver Harbour, both near the downtown areas of the cities.

The company says the vessel operates in the same “difficult” sea conditions as the Salish Sea and has a “motion dampening” system to make the ride more comfortable for passengers. The boat is larger than the 40-foot boats the company uses for its exising route between Seattle and Victoria and offer a smoother ride as well as food service.