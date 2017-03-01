Cheers erupt as New West 'sets a precedent' with first sanctuary schools in B.C.

Carrying colourful cut-out butterflies, advocates for undocumented immigrants erupted in cheers on Monday night as New Westminster School Board passed the province's first explicit "sanctuary schools" policy.

The landmark vote came after more than a year of dialogue with families who struggled to get their children an education, despite some living in the district for years and even some kids being Canadian by birth.

"This sets a precedent," said Sanctuary Health Coalition organizer Alejandra Lopez Bravo. "The B.C. School Act been misinterpreted by different school districts, but this allows us to go to other districts and say, 'This is possible — but you have to be proactive, because families are experiencing fear because of their precarious immigration status."

Advocates with the provincial School for All coalition said they were heartened by the move, which although the first overt "sanctuary" policy — including a prohibition on immigration authorities entering school property without legal authorization — follows declarations that children are welcome regardless of status issued by the Vancouver and Burnaby boards.

"It's very important toward the protection of our kids and their families having that type of a policy," said School for All member Shanee Prasad in a phone interview. "The discussion they've begun — and that are going on in Surrey now — we have to keep this going."

Prasad said that the Trump administration's anti-immigrant rhetoric in the U.S. is driving a spike in border crossings to Canada — including one Honduran family Metro interviewed last month — and that policies such as "sanctuary schools" are essential to ensuring children's education isn't sacrificed in the escape.

"We see what's happening in the States, and that people are crossing the borders with their children," she explained. "They're looking for safe spaces here.

"Those people will find stable housing and will become ordinarily resident here, and those kids should be able to go to schools in their catchment areas."

In a Tuesday evening vote, New Westminster School Board officially declared its district welcoming of undocumented immigrants — and in a departure from similar policies in Vancouver and Burnaby, issued specific guidelines to staff not to allow border authorities into schools "unless required by law" to do so.

Metro first reported New Westminster's proposed policy Feb. 7, at which point it was merely suggested for consideration by the board's education committee.

The two-page policy approved Tuesday states that "all school age children who are ordinarily resident in the school district, including those with precarious immigration status or no immigration status in Canada, are entitled to admission in school."

But it goes further, stating: "The Board shall not permit Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials or immigration authorities to enter schools or Board facilities unless required by law."