New West schools officially welcome undocumented migrants' kids

At the end of a day that began with protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's sons opening a tower in his name in Vancouver, a neighbouring city's school board voted to roll out the welcome mat for children of undocumented immigrants like those Trump has vowed to deport from his country.

In a Tuesday evening vote, New Westminster School Board officially declared its district welcoming of undocumented immigrants — and in a departure from similar policies in Vancouver and Burnaby, issued specific guidelines to staff not to allow border authorities into schools "unless required by law" to do so.

Metro first reported New Westminster's proposed policy Feb. 7, at which point it was merely suggested for consideration by the board's education committee, and has interviewed parents whose children were initially turned away from an education there as well as newly arrived asylum-seekers crossing the border illegally from the U.S., fleeing Trump policies.



The two-page policy approved Tuesday states that "all school age children who are ordinarily resident in the school district, including those with precarious immigration status or no immigration status in Canada, are entitled to admission in school."

But it goes further, stating: "The Board shall not permit Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials or immigration authorities to enter schools or Board facilities unless required by law."

The board's vice-chair Mark Gifford said it was "exciting news" that came "after much work and effort by many individuals, community and school partners over the past year, he told Metro.

He said it is "the first such policy passed in British Columbia." But while emphasizing that the policy in fact does not in fact go any further than the wording of the B.C. School Act — which makes no mention of requiring immigration status from students — he did hint at concerns about the Trump presidency as well as the rights of immigrants increasingly crossing the B.C. border from the U.S.