Original Richmond night market gets new look

Richmond's original night market is getting a new name and look this spring and will feature what it says will be North America's largest light show.

The 200,000 square foot parking lot behind Home Depot near No. 5 and Bridgeport roads will hold 300 vendor booths and feature cultural landmarks from all over the world, according to a press release from VISM Group and Vanpeople.

The company says it is bringing in Korean lightshow experts to install LED boards that will run continuous animations to produce "dazzling effects." The market will also be home to a 17-metre-tall LED Eiffel Tower.

Organizers expect to see 5,000 visitors a day and will promote different cultures throughout the summer in order to attract a diverse crowd, it said in the press release.

People who wish to skip the often tedious process of finding a parking space at the night market, can buy VIP tickets that include skip-the-line priviledges, valet parking, and access to a VIP Lounge.

The night market opens April 28, 2017 and is located at 12631 Vulcan Way in Richmond.

Regular hours

Friday and Saturday: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.,

Sunday 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Long weekend hours