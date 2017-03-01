UBC researchers pioneer mapping of CO2 emissions in cities

UBC researchers are pioneering a new method of mapping greenhouse-gas emissions in the city that could help policymakers usher in more emission-reducing programs.

The technology uses car2gos, equipped with lightweight sensors to gather carbon-dioxide (CO2) data throughout the city’s streets. Researchers then map this data into a fine resolution map that can track emissions over time as well as compare pollution density among neighbourhoods.

It’s the first time researchers have been able to gather emission data in such an accurate way, said UBC atmospheric-science professor, Andreas Christen.

“What we want to do is assist planners and also generally decision makers in identifying areas where emissions happen […] but also in having a system in place that you can use to validate or test emission-reduction efforts.”

CO2 can be an elusive pollutant when it comes to pinpointing its levels, he said.

“Most pollution you can smell it but essentially to visualize [CO2], this was an important step.”

Governments currently use emission estimates that are calculated based on economic statistics such as the amount of fossil fuel the province buys. That data can be scaled down for cities based on population density but it is still too broad a tool for city planners who are looking for neighbourhood data, said Christen.

To prove there was a way to measure emissions directly at street level, Christen and UBC Geography graduate, Joseph Lee, drove five car2go vehicles equipped with sensors across a diagonal swath of Vancouver that stretches from Victoria-Fraserview up to Stanley Park. They conducted the experiment once in the winter and once in the summer and came back with data that could be traced back to a specific street or city block.

“We got a fine-grain picture of the city,” said Christen.

They combined that data with information collected by sensors mounted on skyscrapers to provide a 3D model of CO2 emissions in Vancouver.

“What is novel about our method is that we are able to combine multiple mobile sensors with tower data, and to consequently map emissions across large areas of a city in high detail,” said Lee.

Their results backed up the scientific community’s calculated estimates, which led to their proof of concept, published Wednesday in Atmospheric Measurement Techniques.

The potential for this kind of technology is huge because there are thousands of car-share vehicles, or even bikes, that can carry these CO2-measuring sensors.

“In a way it links to crowdsourcing data – using the random patterns of people driving through cities.”