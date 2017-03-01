Following outcry from designers, Vancouver puts new city logo on hold
Vancouver’s mayor says the city will revisit a decision to approve a new logo for the city, following an outcry from local designers and some residents.
The logo was ridiculed by some last week as being bland and uninspiring. Some took aim at the $8,000 price tag for the new design, while others pointed out that other cities have spent more than $100,000 for a city logo.
Many Vancouver designers signed on to an open letter that criticized the process used to create the new logo, the decision to accept the lowest bidder and the rationale behind the redesign process to begin with.
In a statement, Gregor Robertson says the city will put the new logo on hold while it consults with the public as well as graphic designers.
The statement goes on to say:
“I have also asked Johnathon Strebly, the BC Chapter President and National President of the Graphic Designers of Canada, to convene a discussion with local design stakeholders for me in the coming weeks to have a conversation not just about the city's wordmark as we accelerate the evolution of our brand in the months ahead, but also how city hall can better support Vancouver's design industry."