Dolphins and orcas could return to Vancouver’s False Creek for herring says conservationist

Dolphins and orcas could one day be a common sight in Vancouver’s False Creek if a project to return herring stocks to the marina is successful.

Seals frequent the city harbour and residents spot the occasional grey whale in the area. But without a substantial food source, large creatures like orcas are unlikely to stay, said Dr. John Matsen with the Squamish Streamkeepers, a non-profit conservation society.

The West Vancouver resident came up with an idea to fix that.

“You bring back the herring, and the whole rest of the food chain will come back with it,” said Matsen, who fished in False Creek in the 1970s as a child.

The pilings under docks are perfect shelters for herring to spawn on but most pilings are covered in toxic creosote to prevent worms from eating the wood, he explained. That coating also kills herring eggs.

Matsen and his team covered the pilings to prevent the creosote from seeping into the eggs and put out 88 floating nets under the docks as alternative spawning places for the herring.

It worked.

“About three days ago, the herring came in on mass and absolutely plastered every one of those nets with two to three million eggs each. Maybe more even.”

Similar nets in the past, under Squamish Terminal, have yielded 100 per cent hatching rate three weeks after the herring lay their eggs, said Matssen.

“So we have now found a way to bring back herring in False Creek. We think we hit the jackpot.”

The water in False Creek is dirty enough that the city designates it as a non-swimming area and E. coli levels in the creek can skyrocket during the hot summers.

But it’s clean enough for juvenile herring to thrive in, said Matsen.

The small, silver fish are a main food source for many marine mammals, including seals. But large schools of herring could attract even bigger animals, like dolphins and orcas, said Matsen.

Herring stock numbers are at a historic high in the Strait of Georgia said Jaclyn Clearly, a researcher with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. The rebound from a stock collapse in the 70s was largely thanks to the Britannia Creek cleanup and efforts to provide spawning grounds for herring in Squamish, she explained.

The federal department says it does not track herring stock in False Creek, specifically and relies on Squamish Streamkeeprs to provide up-to-date numbers.

Matsen hopes the creek will one day be filled with fish, like it was during his childhood.