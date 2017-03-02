RCMP's new commanding officer is first indigenous woman in the role
Brenda Butterworth-Carr has been named the RCMP’s new top cop in British Columbia, and she's the first indigenous woman to hold the position.
Butterworth-Carr, who is from the Tr'ondek Hwech'in Han Nation in the Yukon, started her policing career in 1987 as a Native Special Constable.
She has served in the Yukon, Saskatchewan and B.C., and was previously the assistant commissioner for B.C. She replaces Craig J. Cullens, who is retiring after a 32-year career.
Mike Morris, B.C.'s public safety minister, said in a statement:
"Years ago, when I first met Brenda Butterworth-Carr, I was immediately struck by her professional and personal integrity and passion for public safety. I’ve observed her progression over the years as a leader in the RCMP and continue to be impressed."