RCMP's new commanding officer is first indigenous woman in the role

Brenda Butterworth-Carr has been named the RCMP’s new top cop in British Columbia, and she's the first indigenous woman to hold the position.

Butterworth-Carr, who is from the Tr'ondek Hwech'in Han Nation in the Yukon, started her policing career in 1987 as a Native Special Constable.

She has served in the Yukon, Saskatchewan and B.C., and was previously the assistant commissioner for B.C. She replaces Craig J. Cullens, who is retiring after a 32-year career.

Mike Morris, B.C.'s public safety minister, said in a statement: