Three people in Vancouver hospital after series of stabbings: police
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say three people have been seriously injured after they were stabbed in a series of separate attacks this morning.
Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man they say assaulted four people.
Police say officers responded to a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a man who had been attacked following an altercation at a busy intersection.
They say the suspect fled and assaulted three more people before he was taken into custody nearly two kilometres away.
The three stabbing victims are in hospital.
Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the attacks to contact them.
Most Popular
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
-
Halifax bar worker wrestles gun away from suspect during armed robbery
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault