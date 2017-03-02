Three people in Vancouver hospital after series of stabbings: police

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say three people have been seriously injured after they were stabbed in a series of separate attacks this morning.

Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man they say assaulted four people.

Police say officers responded to a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a man who had been attacked following an altercation at a busy intersection.

They say the suspect fled and assaulted three more people before he was taken into custody nearly two kilometres away.

The three stabbing victims are in hospital.