Vancouver police investigate three assaults
At least one of the assaults happened near city hall, at Cambie and West Broadway and two victims are being treated for stab wounds
Vancouver police have arrested one man in connection to three assaults that occured just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The assaults occured between West Broadway and Cambie Street, and Main Street and 2nd Avenue, according to a written release.
All three victims were taken to hospital and two of the victims appeared to have suffered stab wounds, police said.
No additional information is available at this time, police said, but they are working to determine the arrested man's role in the assaults.