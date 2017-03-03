Body found in Richmond, B.C.; death considered suspicious
RICHMOND, B.C. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Richmond, B.C.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the body of a man was found Thursday afternoon near the Fraser River (on Fraserwood Way).
The agency has not revealed a possible cause of death, nor the name and age of the victim.
IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working with the Richmond RCMP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line or Crimestoppers.
