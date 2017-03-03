'Harm reduction interventions must be scaled up': top disease expert

One of British Columbia's top experts on diseases has slammed long-standing "drug policies that criminalize drug users," in an op-ed in the B.C. Medical Journal's new issue, and pushed for the expansion of government-prescribed opioids.

Dr. Mark Tyndall, provincial medical director of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, wrote about the province's opioid overdose epidemic, which has killed almost 1,000 people in the last year "despite a public health emergency announcement in April 2016," he wrote.

"Harm reduction interventions along with basic social supports are necessary to reduce suffering and prevent deaths," Tyndall wrote. "Proven harm reduction interventions must be scaled up, including supervised injection sites, low-barrier supportive housing, better access to primary-care based opiate agonist therapy (OAT), and an expansion of prescription opioid programs."

However, prescription heroin — despite successful results from two landmark Vancouver studies, SALOME and NAOMI at the Crosstown Clinic — has not yet been allowed beyond the roughly 130 hard-to-treat alumni of those pilot studies.

Last week, health minister Terry Lake said he was "open" to the possibility of expanding prescription heroin and hydromorphone — but only on the advice of an expert substance-use committee, the B.C. Centre for Substance Use, and only in certain "appropriate" regions, citing overdose epicentres in the Downtown Eastside, Victoria and Surrey.

However, in January he said "we need the evidence first," and in a later interview that prescription heroin was too publicly controversial to roll out.

"We need to take it one step at a time, and be informed by the evidence," Lake said last Thursday at the opening of the Downtown Eastside Connections treatment clinic. "If there are opportunity to expand some avenues that are appropriate, those aren't necessarily appropriate all over the province.

"For the Downtown Eastside … an expansion of either diacetylmorphine or hydromorphone may be appropriate … but it's probably not something that is easily done in other areas of the province. There may be some areas, Victoria or Surrey, I don't know …"

Last week, on a national day of action on overdoses, Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) board member Karen Ward told Metro that it wasn't a lack of evidence stopping B.C. from making prescription heroin available — but a lack of "political bravery" by the government.

Tyndall called on the province's physicians to play a stronger advocacy roll in supporting harm reduction approaches to treating addiction, as well as ensuring substance users get access to such treatments. He said opioid use is primarily "driven by a desire to self-medicate," meaning that drug use "will continue no matter how high the risk."

"There are myriad reasons and events that launch people into habitual drug use —trauma, personal tragedy, injuries, sexual abuse, racism, and mental illness to name a few," he wrote. "But one thing is consistent — no one started using drugs to become isolated, stigmatized, destitute, and criminalized.