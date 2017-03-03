Christy Clark's $50K 'top-up' deeply unpopular: poll

Seven-in-ten British Columbians — across every region of the province, and even half BC Liberals' own voters — are opposed to the $50,000-a-year "top-up" their Premier collected from her own party, totalling more than $301,900 since taking office.

That's according to a new poll Friday by Forum Research, which gauged public reaction to Christy Clark supplementing her taxpayer-funded $195,000-a-year income with a bonus thanks to private donors at high-cost fundraisers critics have derided as "pay-to-play" politics.

Sixty-nine per cent of voters in the Forum poll of 1,006 British Columbians said they were uncomfortable with the salary top-up when asked, with just 17 per cent supporting it.

Women tended to oppose her top-up more than men, but even many BC Liberal backers were uneasy with it — nearly half, or 46 per cent, of people who voted Liberal last election were turned off.

In January, Clark said she would no longer receive the top-up. But pollster Lorne Bozinoff said there's just a narrow window before May's election for the government to restore confidence.

"The optics of this are terrible," said Bozinoff, Forum Research president, in a phone interview. "Nothing burns the public more than politicians enriching themselves through their public activities, even though it may not be illegal or not public funds per se paying for it.

"The issue is: has the damage already been done, and is there enough time between now and May for people to forget about this?"

The BC Liberal party has said the salary top-up is a longstanding tradition and breaks no laws, and a New Democrat conflict of interest complaint was unsuccessful.

But Bozinoff said its legality is irrelevant when voters get an appetite for change, especially so close to an election being called. And with B.C.'s median household salary at $76,770 in 2014, topping up Clark's public salary to more than triple the average is "bad political judgment," he suggested.

"You're on the wrong side of the fence for 69 per cent of the people," he said. "There's a tone deafness to this, not connecting to average people's lives and experiences."