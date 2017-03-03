Retail will overtake real estate as Vancouver's top-performing economic sector

After leading Canada in economic growth in 2015 and in job creation in 2016, Vancouver’s economy is expected to slow in 2017 — and the main reason is a slowdown in the housing market.

With real estate and the associated finance and insurance sectors slowing, retail will be Vancouver’s top performing economic sector in 2017.

The Conference Board of Canada projects a still-healthy economic growth rate of 2.7 per cent for Vancouver, down from 4 per cent in 2016 and 4.1 per cent in 2015.

The Conference Board says federal and provincial policies that were designed to cool overheated real estate markets like Vancouver’s are behind the real estate slowdown, and that’s also affected sectors like finance and insurance.

Real estate and construction combined make up 25 per cent of British Columbia’s gross domestic product — around the same percentage oil and gas and mining represent for Alberta.

Vancouver has been adding jobs at a rapid pace: 83,000 jobs have been created in the past two years, accounting for 30 per cent of all job growth in Canada. But this pace of job creation is unsustainable, says the Conference Board, and is forecasting an annual average of 21,500 jobs to be created in 2017 and 2018.

While a press release sent out by the City of Vancouver on the Conference Board’s report says job growth has been “driven by the city’s innovation economy in technology, digital entertainment, film, tourism and finance,” the Conference Board identifies “the booming finance, insurance, and real estate industry” as the biggest sector driving economic growth.

Retail will be Vancouver’s best-performing sector in 2017 because of strong job gains in the region and the resulting high consumer confidence.