Truck driver found alive after two days trapped in crashed rig in B.C.

HOPE, B.C. — A truck driver trapped for two days in his shattered rig is being treated in a British Columbia hospital for what police say are potentially life-threatening injuries.

RCMP Const. Melissa Wutke says the unnamed driver was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported overdue the next morning.

An air and ground search was conducted on Highway 3 and police say the fully loaded semi-trailer was spotted on Thursday down a steep embankment, 36 kilometres east of Hope.

First responders say the cab of the truck was upside down and lying directly downhill from toppled trailers, requiring a dangerous rescue as the rig's load had to be secured from the road above while teams cut through the floorboards of the cab to reach the injured man.

It took about nine hours before the victim could be brought to a waiting ambulance Thursday night.

Wutke says the cause of crash remains under investigation.