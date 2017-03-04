Body of man found in rural Abbotsford, B.C., suspicious, police say
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say the body of a man was found on a rural property in Abbotsford, B.C.
A citizen came across the body just after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Police say there are signs the man's death is suspicious and the result of a targeted incident.
Homicide investigators are working on the case, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
