Man dug out of avalanche on Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver Saturday

VANCOUVER — Rescue officials in British Columbia say a person was trapped in an avalanche on Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver this afternoon.

They say air and medical crews were able to get to the man but there were no immediate reports on his condition.

North Shore Rescue posted on its Facebook page that a "Code Alpha" avalanche rescue was called and that the man was reported to be in the area where the avalanche occurred.

Avalanche Canada had issued warnings for the alpine and treeline areas of South Coast mountains, including Cypress, this weekend.