B.C. Teachers' Federation says tentative deal reached with the province

VICTORIA — The B.C. Teachers' Federation says they've reached a tentative deal with the province that if approved would end a 15 year battle over bargaining rights.

The union issued a news release Saturday saying the two sides have agreed to restore contract language from a previous agreement that called for smaller class sizes.

The federation says this means families can expect the next school year to start with thousands more teachers and the restoration of services such as school libraries and counselling.

The announcement comes less than four months after a Supreme Court ruling that a law imposed by the province that blocked teachers' ability from bargaining class sizes was unconstitutional.

The decision ended a 14-year legal battle over bargaining rights that started when the province imposed a settlement that blocked discussions of issues like class size.

The federation's president Glen Hansman says the new agreement will mean students can expect to receive the individual care and attention they deserve.

Union members will be voting on whether to accept the agreement next week.