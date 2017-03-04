RCMP say man found dead after avalanche near Whistler, B.C.

WHISTLER, B.C. — RCMP say a man is dead after an avalanche near Whistler, B.C., Saturday.

Sgt. Annie Linteau says police were notified about a slide at Callaghan Valley just before noon.

She says 14 people were reported to be involved at the time the avalanche occurred.

RCMP and Whistler Search and Rescue sent crews to the remote location which could only be accessed by helicopter and snowmobile.

She said the body of a 32-year-old man was recovered shortly before 4 p.m.