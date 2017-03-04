Student from Abbotsford, B.C., dies during ski trip to Whistler, school says

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Mennonite Educational Institute Secondary school in Abbotsford, B.C., says a student has died during a ski trip.

In a statement online, the head of the school says 11 students and two staff members travelled to Whistler, B.C., when a student was reported missing Friday.

Vijay Manuel says Whistler personnel conducted as search Friday afternoon and found that the student had died.

The school did not release the student's name, age or cause of death.